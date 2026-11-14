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Judge orders written notice about ICE memo naming federal defender
By Jordan De La Cruz,13 days ago
A federal judge has ordered the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office to send a written correction to everyone who received an ICE memo about federal public defender Matthew Deates. The notice must include the judge’s order and be sent within one week, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. The office had not immediately answered questions about whether it would comply, according to the paper.
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