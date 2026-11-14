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State housing board approves low-income apartments costing nearly $1 million each
By Nigel Jaquiss, Oregon Journalism Project,2 days ago
In her victory speech on election night, newly reelected Gov. Tina Kotek said she will focus her second term on making key services, particularly housing, “more available and more affordable.”. Yet one month earlier, the nine-member panel Kotek appointed to oversee billions of dollars in state housing funds approved...
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