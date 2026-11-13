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Outdoor Recreation Task Force calls for more money to enhance Iowa’s outdoor assets
By Landen Jepson,9 days ago
A task force appointed by the governor is calling on lawmakers to ensure the new Iowa Office on Outdoor Recreation becomes a permanent fixture in state government — and the group suggests lawmakers explore new ways to pay for recreation projects. Amy Ziegler (ZEGG-ler) of the Iowa Tourism Office says boosting outdoor recreation boosts the overall Iowa economy.