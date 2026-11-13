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Tyson Foods Plans to Restore Amarillo Beef Shift, Partner with Ranchers
By Casey Flanagan, Associate Editor,8 days ago
Tyson Foods plans to restore the second shift at its Amarillo facility by summer 2027. The USDA is reopening southern border ports to Mexican cattle imports, which previously represented 3-5% of U.S. cattle slaughtered. Tyson Foods plans to establish a long-term partnership with Allied Beef Company and restore a second...