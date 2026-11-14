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Duffy Says ‘Operations Are Slowly Returning to Normal’ After FAA Grounded Flights
By Elizabeth Weibel,2 days ago
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided an update Saturday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop of all flights in the U.S. Friday evening, stating that “operations are slowly returning to normal.”. In a post on X, Duffy explained that the administration is “in close coordination...