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Democrats Sweep Kent County Commissioner Race After Final Mail-In Count
By Spy Public Affairs Desk,12 days ago
Kent County voters appear to have elected an entirely new Board of County Commissioners, with three Democrats taking the top positions after Friday’s final scheduled mail-in ballot count. The results represent a significant shift in county leadership, with all three Republican incumbents falling out of contention. According to the...
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