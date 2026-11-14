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Auburn concludes regular season at Mississippi State
13 days ago
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn volleyball closes out the SEC regular season at Mississippi State, looking for a win that could get them the 11-seed at the SEC Tournament next weekend. The Tigers (14-12, 4-10 SEC) need a win and losses from both Oklahoma and Arkansas to earn the 11-seed. Otherwise, Auburn will play in the No. 12-No. 13 match in the opening round of the tournament. The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 7-7 SEC) stand between the Tigers and a more desirable path through the SEC tournament.