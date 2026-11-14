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Wishing for a little more daylight to fish
By Doug Busey,12 days ago
It is that time of year again when we have turned our clocks back. My personal opinion, I wish we had daylight savings time all year long. Yes, it is a darker in the morning, but the lighter evening time gives most people time to get home from work or wherever they may have traveled for the day and still have time for a family BBQ while it is still light out. Plus, it makes the drive home safer during commute hours. But we all have our own opinions. And of course, I would not be me if I did not add that it gives you one more hour to fish in the evening.