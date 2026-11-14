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Barbie Rewind Review (PS5)
By Nathaniel Stevens,13 days ago
I know two generations of gamers who are going to go ga-ga over this release. It has been a long time since a release was so pointed in its intentions and its audience. It’s always good to know who you’re selling a particular product to directly. That product is Barbie Rewind from publisher Atari, which seems like an odd set of games to get back out into the world of gaming, as Atari’s extensive libraries have others that might be more suitable, but it’s not as crazy as one might expect.