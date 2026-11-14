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Trump Fails to Mention Flight Chaos in First Truth SocialPost in More Than 16 Hours
13 days ago
President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Saturday morning — to again ignore the aviation crisis which has thrown thousands of travelers across the nation into chaos. In his first Truth Social post in about 16 hours, Trump blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his controversial decision to lift the death penalty for all of his state's death row inmates.
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