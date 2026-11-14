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Football: 2027 3-star DL Jacobie Wilkerson commits to TCU
By Russell Hodges,2 days ago
The Horned Frogs snag a talented defensive lineman from Allen, Texas. TCU football is looking to bulk up the trenches for 2027. The Horned Frogs have picked up a commitment from Allen three-star defensive line prospect Jacobie Wilkerson, a former North Texas recruit who decommitted from the program in September. Wilkerson announced his commitment to TCU on social media Oct. 4. Wilkerson is a 6-foot-4, 245-pound prospect with Division I offers from Baylor, Army, Air Force, Navy and more.