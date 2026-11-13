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Cat’s Picks! Disability Representation in Media
By Cat B.,9 days ago
Two years ago, I wrote about how mental health and different diagnosis are represented in visual media, like movies and television shows. This year for our annual Health Fair I wanted to pick up where I left off, and explore how different physical and intellectual disabilities and differences are presented in different media: the good and the bad. I have listed local and national resources for those with physical and intellectual disabilities, followed by a link to our disability section at Westlake Porter Public Library.