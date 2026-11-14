undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
One Person Killed in Forestport Fire and Explosion
2 days ago
TOWN OF FORESTPORT-One person was killed in a house explosion on McKoon Road in The Town of Forestport on Friday evening. Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. for an explosion and subsequent fire. New York State Police reported that emergency personnel located one deceased individual inside the residence. The Forestport Fire Department was assisted by the Woodgate Fire Department, Remsen Fire Department, Stittville Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Services, Northstar Ambulance, Boonville Ambulance & Boonville Fire as well as the New York State Police. The cause of the fire and explosion is under investigation at this time. (Photo Courtesy of WKTV)
1