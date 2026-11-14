undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Football: 2027 3-star DL Charles Egbo commits to TCU
By Russell Hodges,2 days ago
The Horned Frogs add a talented pass rusher from Iowa Colony, Texas to their 2027 class. TCU football added a talented defensive line prospect from Iowa Colony, Texas earlier this month. Charles Egbo, a three-star 2027 recruit with offers from Houston, SMU, UTSA, North Texas, Texas State and more, committed to the Horned Frogs on Nov. 1. Egbo is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect with 11 Division I offers.
1