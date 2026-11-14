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Men’s Basketball: Xavier Edmonds nets double-double, TCU takes down UW-Milwaukee
By Russell Hodges,2 days ago
DJ Thomas added 15 points as the Horned Frogs won 76-64. Xavier Edmonds notched a double-double Friday evening, leading the TCU Horned Frogs with 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 76-64 victory over Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Edmonds added three blocks and two steals, while DJ Thomas scored 15 points with four rebounds and two blocks and went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.