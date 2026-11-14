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RSW flight board shows delays, cancellations after nationwide Ground Stop
By Weather Authority,13 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK)—Passengers at Southwest Florida International Airport faced cancellations and long waits after Friday's nationwide telecommunications outage grounded departing flights across the United States. WINK News found a mix of frustration and relief as some passengers finally boarded while others waited for hours. The flight board showed...