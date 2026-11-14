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Cards rally, fall to No. 5 Oswego in overtime
By Ricky St. Clair,13 days ago
Plattsburgh State’s Thierry Lizotte (7) stands amid red stress balls on the ice during the Cardinals’ game against Oswego on Nov. 13 at Stafford Ice Arena. Fans purchased the stress balls for $1 and threw them onto the ice following Plattsburgh State’s first goal, with proceeds benefiting the Cardinal Cupboard, which supports SUNY Plattsburgh students facing food and housing insecurity. — PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh State erased a two-goal deficit and forced overtime Friday night, but Oswego scored on the power play 2:18 into the extra period to hand the Cardinals a 3-2 loss in their SUNYAC men’s hockey opener at Stafford Ice Arena.