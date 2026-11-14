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Plattsburgh YMCA begins renovations at new site
By Kim Dedam,2 days ago
Groundbreaking for renovations of the new Plattsburgh YMCA facility on New York Road in the Town of Plattsburgh. — PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh YMCA directors and staff broke ground on renovations to the former CVPH Wellness Center at 295 New York Road on Nov.12. Dirt turned by shovels was brought in from November weather for a special ceremony. The goal is to open the new YMCA facility about this time next year, according to Interim CEO Jeff Collen.