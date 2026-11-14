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Bills Reportedly Had Top 2 Trade Targets Stolen From Them by Jaguars
By Owen Crisafulli,2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills made a big move ahead of the trade deadline when they acquired Amani Hooker in a trade with the Tennessee Titans to shore up their secondary on defense. According to rumors that have emerged in the wake of the deadline passing, though, it sounds like the Bills had bigger plans for the trade market that they were not able to fulfill.
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