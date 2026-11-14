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NBA Teams Warned to Keep Golden State Warriors From Making Huge Trade
By Juan Paolo David,2 days ago
The latest NBA star to get added to the growing injury list around the league was Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Curry has been diagnosed with an oblique abdominal muscle injury and has been ruled out for at least two weeks. He suffered the injury last Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that he could be out for even longer.