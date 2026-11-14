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Virginia runs $394 million ahead of revenue forecast through October
By Markus Schmidt, Virginia Mercury,2 days ago
This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury. Virginia collected $141 million more in general fund revenue than expected in October, putting the state $394 million ahead of its revenue forecast just four months into the fiscal year. A new tax on data centers’ energy use brought in $66.5 million, accounting for about half of the month’s revenue growth from a year earlier.