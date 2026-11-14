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Paige Spiranac Reportedly Denies Rumors Tied to YouTuber’s Breakup
By Jim Parsons,2 days ago
Paige Spiranac is pushing back on social media speculation connecting her to Robby Berger’s (Bob of Bob Does Sports) split from his ex-fiancée, according to reports. The rumors took off after the Internet Invitational, where Spiranac and Berger played together and shared some lighthearted moments on camera during the series’ finale. One fan wrote, “Paige just playing with her hair. Bob had her in the crosshairs.”