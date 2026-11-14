undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ex-76ers 20-Year NBA Vet Drops Intriguing Take On Knicks’ Slow Start
By Justin Grasso,2 days ago
The New York Knicks aren’t off to a strong start in 2026-2027. The former Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Kyle Lowry is surprised by that. On Friday, the Knicks and the Indiana Pacers met for an NBA Cup Group Stage game. After collecting both major NBA trophies last season, the Knicks are struggling to find the same early success as last year.