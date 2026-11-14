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'Disaster for justice': Trump slams Newsom's plan to commute California's death sentences
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,13 days ago
How many California death row inmates will be affected by Newsom's commutations?. What 2019 executive order preceded Newsom's moratorium on executions?. Why is Newsom converting death sentences to life without parole?. President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to commute the state's death sentences, calling it...