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Delays, flight disruptions persist in New Orleans after nationwide FAA ground stop
By MARGARET KATES,13 days ago
Travelers trying to depart from New Orleans' airport faced delays and cancellations on Saturday as airlines struggled to recover from a nationwide ground stop that snarled flights across the U.S. Flights resumed late Friday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. And while some flights took off as planned Saturday...