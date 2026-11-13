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Tatum volleyball's Leven Barker discusses team's first trip to state semifinals
8 days ago
On this episode of East Texas Sports Now, Tatum Lady Eagles head volleyball coach Leven Barker joins the show after his team punched its ticket to the state semifinals with a four-set victory over Scurry-Rosser. At 41-5, the Lady Eagles have built a remarkable postseason run. Barker reflects on the regional final, including his team’s response after dropping its first set of the playoffs and rallying from a 23-21 deficit to win the third set. He explains how a challenging preseason schedule helped prepare his young roster for high-pressure moments. Barker also discusses Tatum’s volleyball pipeline, from its youth program through junior high, and the coaches who help players develop before they reach high school. He shares why the Lady Eagles’ competitiveness, defense, and refusal to quit have made the team special. The conversation highlights Tatum’s multi-sport athletes and the community’s “sea of green,” which follows and supports the Lady Eagles wherever they play. Barker explains how the team feeds off that energy and what it means to finally reach the state semifinals after several regional tournament appearances. Looking ahead, Barker previews Tatum’s state semifinal matchup against Wall in Wichita Falls. He discusses the challenge of facing another talented Final Four team and why the Lady Eagles are focused on preparing one match at a time as they pursue a state championship.