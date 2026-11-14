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Former Bardstown Soccer Coach Mattingly Pleads Guilty in Student Sex Abuse Case
By Adeline Mercer,13 days ago
A former Bardstown High School teacher and girls soccer coach pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing a 16-year-old student, a case that began with an anonymous letter to the school district back in March. Mary “Hanna” Mattingly broke down in tears in court as she admitted to first-degree sexual abuse and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor, according to the charges detailed in her plea.