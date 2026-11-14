undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blossom Basketball Fall in Close Battle to Arkansas-Fort Smith, 58-56
11 days ago
FORT SMITH, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello women's basketball team opened its 2026–27 regular season against the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith on Friday in the MIAA/GAC Crossover Tournament held in Gayle Kaundart Arena at the Stubblefield Center. The Blossoms battled through a close game before falling to the Lions, 58–56. Junior Brilynn Findley led the way for Arkansas–Monticello (0–1), posting 18 points in the game. Findley hit 5-of-13 total field goals on the day, with three three-pointers made and 5-of-9 free throws. She also contributed one defensive rebound in her 39 minutes played, along with two assists and three steals.