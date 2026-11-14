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EWC Unveils Five-Round Calendar and New Format
2 days ago
The 2027 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) calendar is evolving. The season expands from four rounds to five, with a second race added to the Spa-Francorchamps weekend in June. The 24-hour races also adopt a new schedule, starting with the 50th edition of the 24 Heures Motos, which opens the season at Le Mans. The Bol d’Or, which closes the season, will also adopt the new format.