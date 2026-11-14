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'Disaster for justice': Trump slams Newsom's plan to commute California's death sentences
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,13 days ago
What was the 2019 executive order's impact on California executions?. Why did Trump call the commutations a 'disaster for justice'?. President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to commute the state's death sentences, calling it "a disaster for justice." "Gavin Newscum's halting the Death Penalty for...