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Clear Skies, Fire Fears: New Orleans Braces for Sunday Night Rain and Rough Gulf Seas
By Melissa Davenport,2 days ago
New Orleans City Hall Plaza — Weather Coverage Landmark Backdrop. New Orleans is starting Saturday clear and cool, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s before sunshine pushes the city to a high near 61. The day stays dry, but the bigger concern is the combination of parched ground and dry air, which is raising fire-spread risks in northern parts of the region.