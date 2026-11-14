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Baton Rouge Boy, 3, Starts Eating Again After Crash That Killed His Dad
By Oliver Aldrich,13 days ago
Three-year-old Braylen Square has started eating again and asking nurses for specific foods, a small but meaningful milestone in his recovery from a crash that killed his father on a Baton Rouge street nearly a month ago. The boy is now undergoing speech and occupational therapy for several hours a day at a children’s hospital in New Orleans, according to his mother, Tequila Thomas.
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