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Low Tide: RIFC Season Recap
By Cecil Kenney,13 days ago
After back-to-back Eastern Conference Final appearances, RIFC were looking to get over the hump and win the USL Championship, yet things didn't go as planned. To start off the year, Midfielder Joe Brito announced his retirement, and shortly after, the club announced its end-of-year roster decisions, which saw Karifa Yao, Noah Fuson, Koke Vegas, J.J. Williams, Kevin Vang, and Amos Shapiro-Thompson, all being brought back to the club, while Isaac Angking, Cole Dewhurst, Will Meyer, and Taimu Okiyoshi. Jackson Lee, Marc Ybarra, and Rio Hope-Gund all found themselves leaving the Ocean State after their contracts finished.