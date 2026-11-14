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No. 2 Oklahoma State defeats No. 3 Nebraska 27-6 before sellout crowd of 12,000 fans
13 days ago
STILLWATER - The No. 2 Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated No. 3 Nebraska, 27-6, Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 12,527. The win is the largest margin of victory in a home top-three dual since the Pokes’ 39-0 win over No. 3 Michigan State on December 14, 1996. It improves the Cowboys to 54-4-1 against the Cornhuskers in their 100-plus year history. The Cowboys are now 2-0 this season, while Nebraska falls to 1-1.