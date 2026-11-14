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Peltola widens lead in Alaska Senate race, now rated ‘likely Democratic’
By Kabir Khanna,13 days ago
Democrat Mary Peltola’s lead has grown significantly in the Alaska Senate race, with MS NOW shifting its characterization of the contest as “likely Democratic.”. With 20,000 more votes added to the statewide tally early on Saturday, Peltola is poised to likely triumph over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan when votes are expected to be finalized next week.