undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rafa Nadal Reveals Why Novak Djokovic is Banned From Group Chat With Roger Federer
By Robin Mumford,13 days ago
Tennis legend Rafa Nadal has now revealed the reason why Novak Djokovic is blocked from having a group chat also including Roger Federer. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has maintained a close relationship with the latter, his longtime Swiss rival, which began before his retirement from tennis in 2024. Nadal, now 40, admitted he remains in close contact with Federer, 45, and revealed what the two sporting icons regularly discuss many things.