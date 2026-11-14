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Laser Weld Inspection: How Manufacturers Verify Weld Quality in Production
By Daniel Brooks,12 days ago
A smooth, consistent laser weld does not always mean a reliable joint. Internal porosity, incomplete fusion, or insufficient penetration can remain hidden beneath a visually acceptable surface. For manufacturers, effective laser weld inspection must establish whether a weld meets its intended mechanical, dimensional, and functional requirements. As handheld laser welding...