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Uninsured Drivers and Florida Scooter Riders: Where Compensation Comes From
By Greg Patrick,13 days ago
A scooter rider goes down, the driver actually stops, and the exchange of information produces a policy number that turns out to cover almost nothing. In Florida, that happens constantly, and it happens to careful riders who did everything right. The word uninsured gets attached to it, but the real problem is usually narrower and stranger than that. Riders working through it tend to reach Meldon Law’s Florida scooter accident lawyer with one question: if the driver has no coverage for me, then who does?
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