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Bob Freeman Gives Space Opera a Scientific Twist With Humor at Its Core
By Callum Turner,9 days ago
For decades, space opera has been defined by enormous battles, futuristic weapons, and conflicts fought on a galactic scale. While those elements have helped make the genre popular, science fiction writer Bob Freeman is interested in exploring a different side of the universe. What if humanity’s expansion into space were driven by scientific principles, commercial opportunity, and clever problem-solving rather than an endless cycle of warfare?