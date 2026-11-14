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Northern Utah Living: 3 events to check out this week (Nov. 14-22)
12 days ago
The full Northern Utah calendar of events is on L4, but here are three local events you should check out this week:. Golden Spike Event Center, Ogden, Nov. 20-22, 5-9 p.m. It’s time to start thinking about what presents to get to for those we care about. Perhaps inspiration will strike at the annual antique show. The event venue website says: “Shop a unique selection of antiques, vintage finds, collectibles, farmhouse & country décor, vintage Christmas, jewelry, glassware, linens, art, and one-of-a-kind gifts! With vendors from Iowa, Oregon, and Utah, you’ll find something for everyone!”