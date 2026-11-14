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How Much Is a Personal Injury Case Worth in Los Angeles? Key Factors That Affect Your Settlement
By Gwen Preston,13 days ago
After a crash in Los Angeles, one question comes up fast: what is my case worth? No chart can give you an honest number on day one, because every claim rests on different facts and no two injuries heal the same way. The final figure depends on your losses, who caused the harm, how much insurance exists, and how well you can prove each piece. Injured victims who contact KJT Law Group or another Los Angeles injury firm early often learn which of those pieces carries the most weight in their own claim.