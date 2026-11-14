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6 Signs of a Lowball Insurance Settlement for a Brain Injury
By Gina Powell,13 days ago
A brain injury turns your world upside down and brings huge medical bills. Insurance adjusters like to offer fast cash settlements before you know what your long-term care will actually cost. Spotting these low offers early helps protect your health and your family’s finances. Talking with Brain & Spinal Cord Injury Lawyers before signing anything ensures you don’t settle for less than you need.