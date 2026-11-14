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It’s Officially the End of an Era for Woody Harrelson’s Forgotten ‘Bosch’ Replacement
By Rohan Naahar,2 days ago
Prime Video keeps finding ways to continue its spectacularly successful detective thriller series, Bosch, based on the novels by Michael Connelly and starring Titus Welliver in the lead role. After the original show ended following its seventh season, a spin-off that effectively served as a sequel was released in 2022. Titled Bosch: Legacy, the new show ended its run after three seasons, paving the way for a proper spin-off titled Ballard.