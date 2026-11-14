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6 HBO Mystery Shows Where Every Episode Is a Masterpiece
By Christine Persaud,2 days ago
It's funny to remember that once upon a time, HBO was not known for television shows. But once The Sopranos and Sex and the City arrived, suddenly, the premium cable channel was being taken seriously as a purveyor of quality television. And the momentum has continued, as HBO delivers on its promise of introducing some of the hottest shows of the last few decades.