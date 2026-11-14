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Why I Don’t Think the Disney Skyliner Will Ever Expand
By Tim Carlson,2 days ago
One of the most common arguments I hear from armchair Imagineers about the Disney Skyliner is that it could easily be expanded to serve more areas of Walt Disney World. Compared to building another monorail line, extending the gondola system could potentially be a more affordable way to connect additional resorts and theme parks. And while I can certainly see the appeal of that argument, I’m not convinced Disney will ever expand the Skyliner as much as some fans hope. The biggest obstacle isn’t necessarily the cost of construction, but figuring out where the system could realistically go next.