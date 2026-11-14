undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Star Wars LEGO Sets Celebrating 50th Anniversary
By Zoë Wood,2 days ago
Hey Disney friends! Yesterday, we covered the big plans for the Star Wars 50th Anniversary in 2027, including the exciting news that the original movie is returning to theaters for another big-screen adventure. And while I am absolutely here for a chance to celebrate this incredible galaxy with fellow fans, we all know that the fun doesn’t have to stop when the movie ends!