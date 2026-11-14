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Men's Basketball Falls In Season Opener To Assumption
12 days ago
Lakewood, NJ – Felician opened its 2026-27 campaign Friday afternoon, falling 86-68 to Assumption. The Golden Falcons got off to a strong start, opening the contest with a 5-0 run and holding an early lead, but Assumption responded to take a 40-30 advantage into halftime. Felician made multiple attempts to cut into the deficit in the second half, pulling within six points, but was unable to complete the comeback.