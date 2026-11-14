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ESPN's Laura Rutledge breaks down new College Football Playoff bracket in 1-on-1
By Hayley Gregoire,13 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- College Football announced this week starting in 2027, there will be a 24-team playoff bracket. ESPN's Laura Rutledge sat down with ABC57's Hayley Gregoire to break down the changes and implications of this decision. Many fans have expressed frustration on the new bracket, most notably due to the fact all power four championship games would be eliminated.
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