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Pirelli Angel GT III First Look: Sport-Touring Tire for 2027
By Don Williams,13 days ago
Pirelli has unveiled the Angel GT III, the fourth generation of its radial sport-touring tire. The headline changes are easier handling, better wet-weather grip, and more consistent performance as the tread wears, along with a new rear tread pattern intended to last longer and roll more quietly. Pirelli plans to have the GT III in stores in early 2027. US sizes and prices haven’t been announced.