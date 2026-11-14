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Cory's Corner: Neutralizing A Familiar Face
13 days ago
Just when the Packers thought they had the Vikings' flimsy offense figured out, the NFC North threw another curveball. Ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Minnesota pulled off a stunning reunion, acquiring veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick. Now, just five days after returning to the Twin Cities and reclaiming his old No. 8 jersey, Cousins is poised to step back onto Lambeau Field this Sunday — ironically enough, the exact spot where his first stint in purple ended with a torn Achilles in October 2023.